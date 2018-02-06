Up to 6 inches of snow forecast for parts of tri-state

NEW YORK — Parts of the tri-state could see up to half a foot of snow Wednesday as a winter storm brings slushy accumulation to the region and promises to make for messy commutes throughout the day.

A winter storm watch covers western Passaic, Orange and Putnam counties from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night.

A snow alert — issued by the city, not the National Weather Service — has been issued for the five boroughs starting at 3 a.m. Wednesday. It doesn’t guarantee snow will fall, but that the city is readying hundreds of salt spreaders, plows and tire chains to deploy in case they’re needed.

The snow will arrive during the mid-morning hours on Wednesday. It’ll mix with and change to rain in New York City, Long Island and coastal New Jersey, but areas north and west can expect a slicker, more wintry storm.

Total accumulations will be about 1 inch in New York City, 1 to 3 inches in northwestern NJ and western Connecticut, and 3 to 6 inches in the interior section of the Hudson Valley.

The snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain over the higher elevations of the Hudson Valley.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to prepare for icy conditions during the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday.