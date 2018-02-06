Queens man dies after sucker-punch robbery; teens charged: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS, N.Y. — A Queens man died months after he was sucker punched during a robbery in September, police announced Tuesday.

66-year-old Mohamaad Alam was talking on his cell phone on Sept. 28 in front of the MIM Wireless at 167-05 Hillside Avenue when someone snatched his phone, according to police. Police said Alam attempted to run after the individual, but was then punched in the side of the head by a second person.

Cops said Alam suffered a contusion to the head and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Oct. 2, police arrested and charged two 16-year-olds Shyquan Kimble and Jaleel Steele with robbery and assault.

On Jan. 31, Alam died at the hospital and the incident is now considered a homicide, police said.