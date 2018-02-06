NO HEAT? CLICK HERE TO LET US KNOW YOU NEED HELP

Person hit by LIRR train; service temporarily disrupted

Posted 5:47 AM, February 6, 2018

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — An unauthorized person on the Long Island Rail Road tracks was struck by a train east of Huntington Station Tuesday morning.

LIRR service is temporarily suspended in both directions on the Port Jefferson Branch between Huntington and Port Jefferson.

The 4:55 a.m. train from Port Jefferson due in Hunterspoint Ave. at 6:37 a.m. has been canceled.

The 5:44 a.m. train from Port Jefferson due in Penn at 7:20 a.m. is also canceled.

The condition of the person struck is currently unknown.

