Person hit by LIRR train; service temporarily disrupted

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — An unauthorized person on the Long Island Rail Road tracks was struck by a train east of Huntington Station Tuesday morning.
LIRR service is temporarily suspended in both directions on the Port Jefferson Branch between Huntington and Port Jefferson.
The 4:55 a.m. train from Port Jefferson due in Hunterspoint Ave. at 6:37 a.m. has been canceled.
The 5:44 a.m. train from Port Jefferson due in Penn at 7:20 a.m. is also canceled.
The condition of the person struck is currently unknown.
