Person hit by LIRR train; service temporarily disrupted

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — An unauthorized person on the Long Island Rail Road tracks was struck by a train east of Huntington Station Tuesday morning.

LIRR service is temporarily suspended in both directions on the Port Jefferson Branch between Huntington and Port Jefferson due to an unauthorized person on the tracks being hit by a train. Customers are advised to use alternate branches. — LIRR (@LIRR) February 6, 2018

Customers are advised to use the Ronkonkoma or Montauk branches. The LIRR estimates, based on past experience that it can take up to 2 1/2 hours for service to be restored. — LIRR (@LIRR) February 6, 2018

LIRR service is temporarily suspended in both directions on the Port Jefferson Branch between Huntington and Port Jefferson.

The 4:55 a.m. train from Port Jefferson due in Hunterspoint Ave. at 6:37 a.m. has been canceled.

The 5:44 a.m. train from Port Jefferson due in Penn at 7:20 a.m. is also canceled.

The condition of the person struck is currently unknown.

