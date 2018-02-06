NY’s first Health Department-approved dog cafe opens in East Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Fans of canines and caffeine now have a place to call their own. Boris & Horton in the East Village has opened its doors as New York's first Department of Health approved dog-friendly cafe.

Coppy Holzman and Logan Mikhly are the father-daughter team behind the East Village establishment, named after their dogs.

To meet Health Department standards, the café is split in two. Customers with dogs must order through a side take-out window, then take their goodies through a separate entrance to the dog portion of the café. Both areas are separated by a glass window.

The coffee is supplied by City of Saints Coffee Roasters in Brooklyn. The café offers a number of pastries and avocado toast delights and snacks for the humans, and dog treats for their four-legged friends. Coming soon, beer and wine will be available during the evenings.

People who stop by can also feel free to shop the retail store, filled with pet items from local businesses, or head to the selfie station for pics with your pooch.