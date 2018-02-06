NO HEAT? CLICK HERE TO LET US KNOW YOU NEED HELP

NYPD Commissioner O’Neill on crime-fighting technology, decreasing crime rates

Posted 12:54 PM, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:59PM, February 6, 2018

NEW YORK — NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill stopped by the PIX11 Morning News Tuesday to discuss decreasing crime rates, how the police force is combatting terrorism and how it's using technology as a crime-fighting tool.

