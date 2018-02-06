NEW YORK — NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill stopped by the PIX11 Morning News Tuesday to discuss decreasing crime rates, how the police force is combatting terrorism and how it's using technology as a crime-fighting tool.
NYPD Commissioner O’Neill on crime-fighting technology, decreasing crime rates
