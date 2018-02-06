NYC health officials issue warnings after 2 children die of flu-related causes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Emergency rooms across our region are seeing a dramatic uptick in the number of flu cases.

And there are two factors that are fueling the virus’ spread, according to Dr. Sorana Seagal-Maurer, director of Infectious Diseases at New York Presbyterian Queens Medical Center.

She blames recent fluctuations in the temperature over the last couple of months and human error — as in a failure to wash our hands sufficiently, and stay home from work, if we are sick.

"So, we're seeing patients in all our practices," Dr. Seagal-Maurer said. "In the clinics. In the hospitals. Pretty much everywhere. And we're seeing it from young to old to healthy people."

It was a message echoed from those in charge of directing New York City’s approach to this growing outbreak.

Do not underestimate this flu virus.

The Health Commissioner’s assessment, coupled with condolences, offered by Mayor Bill de Blasio, for the families of an 8-year-old Queens girls – and another unidentified child – who both died in NYC from the influenza virus.

"It's the worst possible thing that can happen to a family," Mayor de Blasio said. "Right now, my focus is making sure it does not happen to another family."

Doing your part by staying home from work – and not infecting others — should no longer be a tough decision.

Dr. Seagal-Maurer’s advice is to not let it get that far, and get the flu vaccine now, even if the virus may have mutated over this season.

"That's called a drift," said Dr. Seagal-Maurer, talking about the vaccine. "So sometimes the vaccine can be good at the beginning, but not as good later on and preventing the disease. It may not necessarily prevent influenza, but we're hoping it will decrease the complication associated with it."