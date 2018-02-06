NY lawmakers: mandate new packaging for toxic laundry pods

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two New York state lawmakers are calling for a state law to require new packaging for laundry detergent pods following the dangerous trend of people eating the toxic items.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas plan to detail their proposal Tuesday in Albany. Both are Democrats from New York City.

They say the state could lessen the risk of poisonings by prohibiting packaging that makes the pods look like candy.

The “Tide Pod challenge” is an internet trend showing people putting small laundry detergent pods in their mouths and posting videos eating them, often resulting in hospitalizations. Proctor and Gamble, which owns Tide, recently launched a campaign to warn people away from eating the pods.