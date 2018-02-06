MetroCard machines only accepting cash Saturday morning

NEW YORK — MetroCard vending machines will only accept cash on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. while the MTA performs a major upgrade to software responsible for credit and debit card transactions.

Due to a system software upgrade, MetroCard machines will accept cash only from 12:01AM to 6AM on Saturday, Feb. 10. Personnel will be on-hand in stations to assist customers without cash, if necessary, and anyone may call 511 or use a Help Point w/any questions. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 5, 2018

The MTA said the upgrade will improve the reliability and security of credit and debit card transactions. This upgrade impacts all machines in subway stations, PATH stations, the JFK AirTrain system and at LaGuardia Airport. The time was chosen because it is when ridership is at its lowest and will minimize impact on the majority of New York City Transit customers, according to the MTA.

Initially, the upgrade was going to take place on Friday, Feb. 2nd at 11:45 p.m. all the way through Monday, Feb. 5th at 5 a.m. After backlash from riders, the MTA postponed the upgrade a week so they could shorten the process.

“After hearing clearly from our customers that they needed more information regarding this upgrade, we reassessed the entire process,” Managing Director Veronique Hakim said in a statement. “We are aggressively communicating with customers about this upgrade to ensure that we avoid confusion, and limiting the disruption to only the very early morning hours Saturday.”

There will be station signs, notices on the machines’ screens, systemwide announcements, social media messages and direct e-mail and text alerts to warn customers. And if a customer still ends up at a station without cash, they will be helped by station personnel.

Customers can sign up for alerts at MyMTAalerts.com. You can also sign up for EasyPayXpress to have your MetroCard automatically refilled.