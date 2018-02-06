Man attacks 64-year-old woman in Bronx home, restrains her with rope

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx — A man attacked and tied up a 64-year-old woman with rope in her Bronx home on Monday, police said.

She was just returning t her home near Pelham Parkway and Laconia Avenue around 11 a.m. when a man hit her in the head and arm, an NYPD official said. He restrained her with rope and demanded money.

The man searched the home and took jewelry and a cell phone worth about $1,000, police said. He fled the home in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a laceration to the head and a broken right arm.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He’s about 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a face mask, hooded sweat shirt, black jacket, backpack, blue jeans and tan boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).