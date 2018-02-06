Kylie Jenner reveals baby’s name in sweet Instagram post

NEW YORK — Kylie Jenner’s newborn baby girl has a name.

Names such as Butterfly and Posie were rumored to be possibilities. But neither made the cut.

On Tuesday, Jenner shared a photo on Instagram of her daughter holding her finger with the simple caption — “Stormi.”

After months of speculation that she was pregnant with her first child, Jenner first announced the birth of her baby girl in another Instagram post on Sunday.

Stormi, who is the first child for the 20-year-old reality TV star and 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott, was born Thursday, Feb. 1.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

In her post on Sunday, Jenner apologizes for keeping fans “in the dark through all the assumptions.” She says she chose to keep her pregnancy private and “not to do in front of the world.”

She says pregnancy was “the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience.”

Jenner says her daughter is healthy and beautiful. She posted a video on her app that showed her mother, Kris Jenner, giving birth to her and ended with a message about her own baby. It stated her daughter was born Thursday afternoon and weighed eight pounds and nine ounces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.