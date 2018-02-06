Health officials say 2 children have died from flu in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Health officials have confirmed that two children have died from the flu this season in New York City.

The city's health department says an 8-year-old girl from Queens died on Monday after being rushed to the hospital. The second death was described as a pediatric patient from New York City. Officials gave no other details.

Overall, there have been nearly 37,000 lab-confirmed flu cases over the past eight weeks in New York state, with more than 9,300 people requiring hospitalization.

Doctor visits for flu-like symptoms hit their highest level nationwide since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Last season, there were 106 influenza-associated pediatric deaths nationally, including six pediatric flu deaths in New York City.

Health officials say it's not too late to get the flu shot, especially for children.