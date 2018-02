Did you receive a tsunami warning on Tuesday morning? Don’t panic, it’s just a test.

People, apparently nationwide, received a tsunami alert that did not include the fact that it was a test to determine transmission times involved in the dissemination of tsunami information.

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 6, 2018

***THERE IS NO TSUNAMI WARNING*** A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message. We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2018

Social media users quickly took to Twitter questioning the alert’s accuracy.

Hey @accuweather you might want to check on this. pic.twitter.com/LCah5TBqOi — Scott Kleinberg (@scottkleinberg) February 6, 2018

I just got a tsunami warning notification from @accuweather for manhattan. Really? — Scott Sanchez (@scottsanchez) February 6, 2018

I just got a tsunami (?) warning for deepest Bushwick on AccuWeather. A glitch? — Hiroko Tabuchi (@HirokoTabuchi) February 6, 2018

Anyone else get @accuweather ‘s tsunami warning for Long Island? — Lauren (@MissLaurenL) February 6, 2018