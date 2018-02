Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The soup is always on and you can get breakfast anytime.

Riley Arthur, a writer and photographer, is documenting the "Diners of NYC" on an Instagram account.

She was inspired by her neighborhood diners in Queens. She moved from the NYC area about two years ago. On her return trips to the city, she visits as many diners as she can.

The Instagram account has 301 posts.

In the past twenty years, estimates are the number of diners in New York City has declined by about half.