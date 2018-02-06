Calle Ocho spices things up for Restaurant Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan —Calle Ocho is the place where Miami meets Manhattan.

The restaurant is known for its creative and bold use of flavors, and now you can experience it all at a fraction of the price. The Latin staple is offering up three course meals for restaurant week. For dinner you chose from a select appetizer, entrée and dessert all for $42.

Stephanie Nunez from Vermilyea Salsa on Two, Dabrali Diaz from Salsa in Queens and dancers from Latin Rage by: Lyrik Cruz provided the party atmosphere. Latin Rage will be teaching classes at KR3TS this week.

Other participating restaurants also offer a similar lunch special for $29.

For a compete list of Restaurant Week eateries go to nycgo.com