Be prepared with State of New York and City Emergency Management seminars

New Yorkers are accustomed to being ready and staying alert.

But after a false tsunami warning was issued Tuesday morning and a wrong missile alert last month in Hawaii, New Yorkers are wondering about being prepared for anything.

The State of New York created a program in 2014. Sign up for the free, 2-hour sessions here. More than 215,000 residents have attended.

It teaches people to plan an escape and meeting place and the importance of organize emergency supplies.

Natural disasters have struck the city. The sessions also address terrorism and active-shooters.

The New York City Office of Emergency Management also offers a 10-week citizen training campaign.