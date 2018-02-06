Amtrak train cars seperate with dozens of passengers aboard

Cars from an Amtrak train headed from Washington, D.C. to Boston broke apart Tuesday morning with dozens of passengers aboard, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

Two train cars separated on the Acela Express train 2150 around 6:40 a.m., officials said. The 52 train passengers were transferred to Northeast Regional Train 180.

None of the crew members or passengers were injured when the train cars separated.

Amtrak is currently inspecting every Acela trainset to prevent a reoccurrence,an Amtrak spokesperson said. The cars decoupled because of some sort of “mechanical issue.”

The issue came days after an Amtrak passenger train slammed into a freight train in South Carolina, killing two and injuring 116.

Amtrak trains have been involved in a number of recent accidents.

A chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat slammed into a truck at a crossing in Virginia on Jan. 31. In December, an Amtrak train derailed during its inaugural run in Washington, killing three.