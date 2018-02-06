Massive fire in New Jersey displaces 16 people; one firefighter injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. — A massive, five alarm fire in Paterson, New Jersey displaced 16 people Monday night, the fire department said.

The deep seated fire began around 11:33 p.m. Monday in the basement of a building located at 268 Main Street, according to Paterson Fire Chief Brian J. McDermott. He said 80 firefighters responded, but were driven out by the heat, flames and "odd configuration of the building."

The 3-and-a-half story wood framed building ended up collapsing, Chief McDermott said.

The Red Cross is assisting 16 people who have been displaced and one firefighter was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, according to the fire department.