11-year-old boy dies after falling into icy Queens pond

QUEENS — An 11-year-old boy died Tuesday after he fell into Forest Park pond, police said.

Anthony Perez fell into the icy water around 4 p.m., officials said. Perez went out about 50 feet on the pond before the ice broke beneath his feet.

He was submerged under the water when rescuers came onto the scene. Firefighters had to break the ice and get into the water to pull the boy out. They used their hands to get through the ice.

Perez was unconscious and unresponsive when he was removed from the pond. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“We implore parents – make sure your kids know the ice in the city of New York, on these lakes and ponds, is not safe,” FDNY Deputy Chief George Healy said. “It won’t support your weight. ”

Two firefighters were are being treated at the hospital for hypothermia.