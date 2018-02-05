Off-duty state trooper saves choking baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — New Jersey State Trooper Robert Meyer was sleeping on Saturday morning after working a 12-hour overnight shift when a neighbor came racing to his home.

Meyer keeps his police car parked out front.

“All I heard was, 'Baby not breathing,'” Meyer said.

He threw on clothes and ran into the home of a neighbor he'd never met before. There, he found a 2-week-old who was turning blue.

He immediately got down on the ground and started patting baby Elizabeth on her back, but she still couldn’t breathe.

Meyer said Elizabeth had vomited while feeding and because she is so young, she is not strong enough to cough and clear her own airway.

He asked the parents if they had any kind of suction tool. Elizabeth’s father ran and grabbed one.

"I cleared her mouth and her throat,” he said. "I could hear the air actually starting to go in through her nose. He color started to come back.”

From there, EMTs arrived and rushed baby Elizabeth to a hospital. Meyer visited with the family at home the next day. He held Elizabeth and the family thanked him for what he did.

"I don’t know. It was just kind of instinct,” he said. "I just had a son in June.”

Whether it was his paternal instincts or his trooper training, Meyer’s quick action saved Elizabeth from serious injury or death. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

"It was just right place, right time,” he said. "I was just trying to be a good neighbor. Anybody would do the same thing, hopefully. It was just luckily enough I knew what to do."