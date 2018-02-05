New video shows moments before fatal school stabbing in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — The video is grainy and is not very long, lasting only about nine seconds. It was allegedly taken just moments before Abel Cedeno plunged a knife into the chest of his 15-year-old classmate, Matthew McCree.

Cedeno's attorney, Robert Feldman, said it shows clearly what he wants the public to know — that Cedeno was persistently bullied at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in the Bronx and acted in self defense last September.

"If my client did not do this he would have been severely, severely beat up again or maybe even killed," Feldman said.

What the video does not show is how this incident ended — with McCree being allegedly stabbed by Cedeno.

Sanford Rubenstein, who is representing the estate of Matthew McCree, said in a statement to PIX11, "A grand jury indicted Abel Cedeno for manslaughter based on evidence which most likely included this video in its entirety. No conclusions can be drawn showing a part of it out of context."

Cedeno is currently being homeschooled. He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter. His next court appearance is March 6.