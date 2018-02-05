Man found dead next to dumpster in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was found dead next to a dumpster in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said.

The gruesome discovery was made behind 930 Halsey St., not far from the Halsey Street subway station that services the M, J and Z lines.

Police received a call about 10:30 a.m. about an unconscious person at that loation. When officers arrived, they found a fully clothed man unconscious and unresponsive on the ground next to a dumpster.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The deceased’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified, police said.