Man fatally shot while buying marijuana in the Bronx: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — A man was shot in the head and killed after an argument broke out while he tried to buy marijuana in the Bronx, police said Monday.

Jonathan Tuck, 25, was buying the drug Sunday around 9:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and East 185th Street when he was killed, according to police.

Responding officers found the victim, who lived down the street from where he died, shot in the head at the location.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tuck was attempting to buy marijuana when an argument began, police said. It is not clear what the dispute was over.

No arrests have been made.

The NY Daily News reports a 34-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.