Man not let into Manhattan church event exposes himself, attacks 3 people: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man is being sought for exposing himself then attacking three people in separate incidents after attempting to get into a church function in Greenwich Village over the weekend, police said Monday.

The man failed to get into an event at a church then exposed himself in Greenwich Village Saturday night, according to police.

He then went on a violent rampage, attacking three people in separate incidents within three minutes, police said.

A woman, 22, was slashed in the face, causing a laceration to her lip, at 10 p.m. on Christopher Street, between Bleeker Street and Seventh Avenue, according to police.

The man then attacked a man, 35, standing nearby, causing a laceration to his nose, at 10:02 p.m., police said.

Both victims were hospitalized.

A second man, 60, was attacked at 10:03 p.m., again causing a laceration to his mouth. Police said the third victim was not treated for his injury.

The attacker sought is described as being in his mid 20s, standing about 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds, and last seen wearing all dark clothing.

On Saturday, police said the man also had a blade.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).