Girl, 8, dies in Queens; police say she was being treated for flu

CORONA, Queens — An 8-year-old girl who had been diagnosed with the flu has died in Queens, police said Monday.

The flu has not been officially blamed for the child’s death. The city’s medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Police said the girl was diagnosed with the flu and was being treated for the virus. Her parents call 911 Monday and when officers arrived, they found the child unresponsive.

Police said her parents tried to perform CPR and officers tried to help, as well. But when the child arrived at the hospital, she was pronounced dead.