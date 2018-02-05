Brooklyn families fighting for heat: from Red Hook to a Gowanus senior center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn grandfather has spent years fighting for consistent heat at Red Hook East Houses.

Mike Eaddy's 1-year-old granddaughter recently got sick and he's hoping for a change.

“We are constantly putting in tickets for the heat," Eaddy said. "They come and then it goes off."

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is joining the fight for freezing families and says there needs to be a solution.

“I want residents to know help is on the way and I’m calling for the city council to have hearings in community centers,” Adams, who pushed for the Gowanus Community Center to get heat, said

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority, “Staff reached out to the Mr. Eaddy and his daughter earlier about their heating issues and is now headed to the apartment. Also, we were able to confirm that the heat at the Gowanus Community Center is operating normally. We will continue working urgently to provide him and all residents the safe, warm homes they deserve."

A public hearing will be held in Council Chambers at 10 a.m. at City Hall and will provide the Council with an opportunity to conduct an in-depth examination of the management and control systems in place at NYCHA that are responsible for the chronic failure of heat and hot water systems at developments across the City. The hearing will also explore the role the De Blasio Administration plays in NYCHA’s operations.

