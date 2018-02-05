Branchburg schools closed Monday ‘due to an outbreak of the flu’

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — All Branchburg schools were closed Monday because of a flu outbreak.

Branchburg Township School District announced the closure on its website.

“All Branchburg schools” were closed Monday “due to an outbreak of the flu among essential personnel,” the site stated.

There was no mention of future closures.

Branchburg Central Middle School, Stony Brook School and Whiton Elementary School are all under the district.

Influenza activity is widespread in 48 states and Puerto Rico, with 53 pediatric flu-related deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated in its weekly flu report last Friday.

“We have not hit our peak yet, unfortunately,” CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said. “Really, the bottom line is, there is still likely many more weeks to go.”