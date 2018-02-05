Boyfriend beats, critically injures man following threesome in Brooklyn: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man is behind bars Monday for allegedly beating a man, causing critical injuries, after a threesome involving his girlfriend, police said.

A man, 54, and his girlfriend, 30, engaged in a threesome with a 31-year-old man Saturday into Sunday morning near Albany and Clarkson avenues, according to police.

Later Sunday evening, the older man found his girlfriend and the man engaging in sexual activity, police said.

The boyfriend tells police he thought she was being assaulted.

He then broke the leg off a coffee table and beat the younger man, police said.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

The NY Daily News reports the woman was also hospitalized, and charges are pending against the boyfriend.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).