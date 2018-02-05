Another round of snow in the forecast for New York region

Mother Nature is unleashing another round of snow across the region. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas well north and west of the city for the middle part of the week. On Wednesday, a system from the southern states will approach. The latest forecast models show the storm’s center either passing right over the region or to the west.

An inland track would indicate a system that will mainly be a rain producer for the coast. However, temperatures at the onset will be cold enough for snow across the region. As the morning progresses, the rain/snow line will move inland. Areas along the coast will change first during late in the morning. Some areas well north may not completely switch over to rain, leaving an icy mix before the system tapers off in the evening or overnight.

While all eyes are on Wednesday, Tuesday will be the calm before the storm. A weakening clipper system will pass to the north in the morning. Expect nothing more than some clouds and maybe a flurry in the morning. The sun will then break out for the bulk of the day. Temperatures will be a bit on the chilly side climbing into the upper 30s. Overnight, temperatures are expected to go down to 30 with clouds on the increase.

Snow looks to develop just as Wednesday’s morning rush gets underway. As the morning progresses, temperatures will start to go above freezing allowing the changeover to rain to occur. The slower the changeover occurs, the more snow each locale gets.

Early projections show around an inch possible for the city and coastal sections Wednesday morning. Areas further north and west away from the city should expect more snow. The highest elevations in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley may get over 5 inches of snow, but it may get mixed with some sleet and freezing rain by late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Even after the changeover occurs for coastal sections, expect a lot of rain to occur. The system has the potential to give over 1 inch of rain that would create ponding on area roadways through the evening commute.

The region should dry out early on Thursday, but it will be colder. Daytime highs will drop from around 40 on Wednesday to lower 30s the following day.