2 pediatric flu-related deaths in New York City confirmed by health officials

NEW YORK — Two children suffered flu-related deaths within the last few days, Health Department officials said Monday.

One of the victims was an 8-year-old girl. Another pediatric patient also suffered a flu-related death, but health officials have not released any information.

“The tragic death of a child due to the flu is a reminder of the devastating effects this illness can have on people of all ages,” Health Department spokesman Julien Martinez said. “The influenza season is far from over, and it is not too late to get the flu shot.”

They were the first pediatrics deaths of the season in New York City.

The 8-year-old girl was diagnosed with the flu and was being treated for the virus, police said. Her parents tried to perform CPR and called 911 Monday, but she did not survive. The city’s medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Children are especially at risk during flu season. More than 50 children suffered flu-related deaths this season, federal health officials said.

“We urge parents to protect themselves and their families by getting this potentially life-saving vaccine today,” Martinez said.

There were 106 flu-related pediatric deaths nationally in the 2016-17 influenza season. Six pediatric patients suffered flu-related deaths last season.

For more information about where to get vaccinated, New Yorkers can call 311, visit nyc.gov/flu, or text “flu” to 877877.”