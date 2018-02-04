With the flu, Pink powers through Super Bowl National Anthem

MINNEAPOLIS — Battling the flu, pop star Pink powered through the “The Star Spangled Banner.”

It wasn’t clear if she sang to a pre-recorded track; the performance had an orchestra accompaniment, but there wasn’t one on the field.

She had problems at a a pre-Super Bowl concert. Pink skipped some of the words during the songs, relying on her backup singers Friday at Nomadic Live at the Armory in Minneapolis. But she was still energetic and spirited, ending the set with her signature high-flying athleticism while singing the pounding hit, “So What.”

The mother of two told the audience she had the flu and that her children “cough into my mouth and I can’t stop them ’cause they’re so cute.”

“I’m not going to sound like (crap) all night because you guys are going to help me,” she said. “We’re going to rock the (expletive) out and have a good time.”

As she began to sing “Beautiful Trauma” — from her recent album of the same name — she quickly stopped her band and told the crowd, “I can’t do it.”

“I hate this,” she said. “I can’t do that song. I’m sorry.”

The 38-year-old singer grew up about 30 miles from Philadelphia and gave a shout-out to the City of Brotherly Love during the show.

Justin Timberlake is the headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show. Leslie Odom Jr. and Pink also performed. He sang “America the Beautiful” before Sunday’s game backed by Minneapolis-area singers from the Angelica Cantanti Youth Choir and Commusication program.

No players from New England and Philadelphia were kneeling or sitting during the national anthem.