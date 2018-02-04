‘Sex and the City’ star Kim Cattrall asks fans for help finding missing brother

“Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall has asked for help finding her brother Christopher, who went missing five days ago.

He left his home in Lacombe, Alberta last Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since.

“His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked,” Cattrall wrote on Instagram. “This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

Her brother is 55 years old and 6 feet tall. He weighs about 200 pounds and has blue eyes, short brown hair and a goatee. Cattrall added that he is usually wearing a waist-length, hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf-high black winter boots.

“He’s a one of a kind brother,” she wrote. “Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the word.”

She also asked for help on Twitter.