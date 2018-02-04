Several injured in Manhattan horse carriage accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Several people were injured following a horse carriage accident in Manhattan Sunday, the second horse carriage accident within the last several weeks.

Witnesses told advocacy group, NYCLASS, the horse threw its driver out its carriage and took off down Central Park South with customers aboard.

As the horse raced down the street, it crashed into three cars before coming to a stop, NYCLASS Executive Director Edita Birnkrant said in a statement.

Multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital.

According to Birnkrant, the horse was spooked by an umbrella.

She is calling the city to enforce horse carriage rules and believes the current rules endanger anyone who visits, lives or works in the city.

“This is the second horrible accident on Central Park South in the last few weeks. In the past, the city has not been forthcoming with information about injured passengers and the horse in question. We demand that the city disclose the condition of the horse and the results of a veterinary exam today,” Birnkrant said, “The time for talk is over. We need real leadership and we need it now.”

Last month, a carriage overturned after one of its wheel lifted as two carriages were trying to get to the front of the line.