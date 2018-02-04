NJ city bans drivers from Massachusetts from driving, parking on streets during Super Bowl Sunday

OCEAN CITY, NJ — A New Jersey police department is taking the Super Bowl seriously.

They’ve “prohibited” Massachusetts drivers from parking or operating on the streets of Ocean City throughout Super Bowl Sunday. Many in southern New Jersey are Eagles fans. The Philadelphia team will be facing off against the New England Patriots Sunday night.

Ocean City police have made some exceptions to their rule.

“Courtesy will be extended for emergent situations; however, those vehicles are subject to certain inspections including proper inflation of tires,” the department wrote on Facebook.

They’ll resume normal traffic rules on Monday once the Super Bowl has ended.