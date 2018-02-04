New York bans state contracts with companies that discriminate

NEW YORK — State agencies are barred from doing business with companies that discriminate following an executive order Sunday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo felt the need to make the change as the Trump administration “rolls back critical civil rights protections.”

“New York will fight every action this federal administration takes that attempts to undo progress we have made,” Gov. Cuomo said. “With this executive order, New York reaffirms our commitment to protecting the rights of everyone. We will enforce our robust protections against discrimination, and continue to build on our legacy of protecting all of us, not simply some of us.”

Cuomo made the announcement at the 17th annual Human Rights Gala in Manhattan.