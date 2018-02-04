Man sought in attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl in Staten Island

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — A man is wanted in connection to an attempted kidnapping in Staten Island Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. inside of 180 Broad Street. While an 11-year-old female was in the building’s third floor hallway, a man grabbed her around the waist and pulled her inside the stairwell police said.

According to authorities, the victim managed to break free, and the man fled the scene on foot.

The victim and the man do not know each other, said police.

Authorities have identified the suspected kidnapper as 46-year-old Michael Gordon. He is described to be 5 feet 8 inches, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).