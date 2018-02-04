Man arrested after driving car into 7-Eleven store

CENTRAL ISLIP, L.I. — A driver was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a 7-Eleven and fled the scene early Sunday.

Ronald Rivera, 23, was parked in front of a 7-Eleven store at 121 Carleton Ave. around 1:18 a.m. when he accidentally put the vehicle into drive and crashed into the front of the building, police said.

Following the crash, Rivera fled the scene on foot, police said.

According to authorities, he was taken into custody and was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

He was issued a summons for driving without a license.

No one was injured in the crash, but the store’s front windows were broken.