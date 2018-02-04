Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl

The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan gave birth to a baby girl.

Kylie Jenner, 20, said she’d given birth in an Instagram post on Feb. 4. Jenner largely stayed out of the spotlight in the months leading up to her daughter’s birth and never confirmed her pregnancy herself.

“My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this.”

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Jenner has been in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott since April.

She also shared the news with a video posted to Youtube.

Kim Kardashian-West is currently expecting another child with Kanye West. This will be their third child, joining their daughter, North, 4 and son, Saint, who is one.

Khloe Kardashian is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.