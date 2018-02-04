Immigration activist Ravi Ragbir gets Bishop’s Cross after being released from ICE custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ravi Ragbir, an undocumented immigrant and immigration rights activist, has had a busy week.

He was in ICE custody and then headed to the State of the Union after his release. Now he's been awarded a Bishop's Cross.

Ragbir received the rare honor from church leaders because of his work on behalf of immigrants. He spoke at a service at Saint Anne's on Sunday.

Ragbir was released from federal custody last week after a judge ruled that keeping him behind bars was "unnecessarily cruel."

He is still facing possible deportation as early as next Saturday.