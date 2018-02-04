Empire State Building celebrates Super Bowl with virtual scoreboard

MIDTOWN — Super Bowl Sunday is here, and the Empire State Building is taking part in festivities.

The iconic building will celebrate with a virtual scoreboard during the game.

At kickoff, the building’s tower lights will split in the colors of the New England Patriots (red, white and blue) and the Philadelphia Eagles (green and white).

The building is expected to sparkle in the scoring team’s colors with each scored play and will stay lit for the team in the lead.

Following the end of the game, the building will sparkle in the winning team’s colors for 30 minutes and remain lit for the champion until 2 a.m.