Dodge Ram’s Super Bowl ad uses Martin Luther King speech to sell trucks

Fiat Chrysler is using the 50th anniversary of a Martin Luther King Jr. speech to sell trucks.

King’s voice rings out as the ad for Ram Trucks shows a series of ordinary people in acts of love. In his speech, King called on people to show greatness through kindness and service. The point? Ram’s tagline: “Built To Serve.”

“In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ram truck owners also believe in a life of serving others,” Ram Trucks said about the ad on Youtube. “They serve because they’re driven by a higher calling. They serve because they feel a shared responsibility and commitment to their family and community.”

The ad, which wasn’t released early, contrasted with the humor many other brands are going for.

It angered many people who felt the ad was inappropriate.

“ARE THEY USING MLK TO SELL RAM TRUCKS?!,” one person tweeted.

ARE THEY USING MLK TO SELL RAM TRUCKS?! — The Righteous Playa From 79th (@FlowsAndolini) February 5, 2018

“There was audible painful groaning at the Super Bowl party I’m at as everyone realized Dodge Ram was trying to profit off of an MLK speech,” another person tweeted about the ad.

There was audible painful groaning at the Super Bowl party I’m at as everyone realized Dodge Ram was trying to profit off of an MLK speech — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 5, 2018

Here’s the full commercial:

PIX11 contributed to this report.