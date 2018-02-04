2 men tied up in Queens home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Police are searching for the would-be robbers who zip tied up two men during a Queens home invasion Saturday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., two individuals entered a home around 123rd Street and Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park and displayed a firearm.

Two victims inside the house, a 29-year-old male and a 56-year-old male were bound with zip ties, police said.

The duo fled the location with nothing.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman inside the apartment was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).