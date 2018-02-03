Youth tennis instructor indicted for sexual assault, child pornography

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A New Jersey youth tennis instructor has been indicted on charges of sexual assault and child pornography, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Terry Kuo also known as Victor Lee, faces 15 counts, including attempted aggravated sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, causing or permitting a child to engage in child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, lewdness, aggravated criminal sexual contact, stalking, endangering the welfare of a child and obscenity.

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office, investigation began after one of Kuo’s students alleged sexual misconduct from Kuo during the summer and fall of 2017.

Following the 13-year-old student’s allegations, police found child pornography on Kuo’s electronic devices and improper contact with additional juveniles.

If convicted, Kuo faces up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Kuo’s activities and looking to identify other possible victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Detective Edward Ungrady of the Marlboro Township Police Department at (732) 536-0100 ext. 1099 or Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 431-7160 ext. 7032.