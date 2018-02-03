Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino

NEW YORK — Actress Uma Thurman broke her silence against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and director Quentin Tarantino.

Thurman is quoted in The New York Times on Saturday, saying the movie mogul attacked her his suite at a hotel in London. She said Weinstein pushed her down and tried to shove himself on her, exposing himself. “I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track.”

Weinstein’s representatives say he acknowledges making a “pass” at Thurman after “misreading her signals,” but denies physical assault on the actress.

Thurman also told New York Times she felt guilty for all of Weinstein’s alleged victims who followed.

Thurman also alleged that Tarantino forced her to perform a dangerous car stunt that left her with permanent physical damage.

She said she expressed fear about driving the car for “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” after hearing it might not be working well and preferred to have a stunt person do it. Thurman recalled Tarantino coming into her trailer, not wanting to hear “no.” “He was furious because I’d cost them a lot of time. But I was scared.”

Footage released shows Thurman struggling with the car as it drifts through the road, smashing into a palm tree.

Thurman says when she expressed fear about driving a possibly faulty car in Tarantino’s “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” he insisted.

Video shows Thurman crashing into a tree. She says she left a hospital in a neck brace with damaged knees and a concussion.

Tarantino hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

Associated Press contributed to this report.