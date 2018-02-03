‘Roving band’ of bicyclists damage vehicles in Chelsea; driver seeking revenge injures cop: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan — More than a dozen bicyclists rode against traffic Saturday, damaging vehicles and allegedly injuring a driver who proceeded to chase the group before accidentally hurting an officer.

About 14 to 16 people made up the “roving band” of bicyclists spotted riding against traffic on Seventh Avenue near West 23rd Street around 4:54 p.m., police said.

The group damaged at least two vehicles, including one with a dented fender and another with a broken window, according to police.

Tim, the driver of the vehicle with a broken window, tells PIX11 one of the bicyclists hit his head, causing him to become nauseous.

Once he collected himself, Tim said he pursued the bicyclists.

During the pursuit, police said the driver made a U-turn, going against traffic, on Seventh, and struck an officer who suffered an injured leg.

It is not clear if the officer was in a vehicle, or if Tim will face charges.

No arrests have been made.