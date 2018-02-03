Police search for man involved in gunpoint robbery in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man involved in a gunpoint robbery in Brooklyn last Sunday.

The incident occurred at 10:08 a.m. along Nostrand Avenue and St. Johns Place when an unidentified man approached two 23-year-old women, pulled out a handgun, and demanded their property, police said.

The victims complied and the man fled, getting away with two purses, an iPhone, and a total of $350 in cash.

The man is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red coat, a black-hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).