Off-duty officer hospitalized following self-inflicted gunshot wound in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — An off-duty police officer is in stable condition after he was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday morning.

According to authorities, they responded to a call about 11:05 a.m. about a man shot at Wythe Avenue and Williamsburg Street in Williamsburg.

When they arrived, they found a man in the front passenger seat of a Honda Accord with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police later discovered the man was an off-duty NYC police officer. He was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.