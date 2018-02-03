Man slashes sleeping stranger’s neck on Manhattan train: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man slashed a sleeping stranger’s neck with an unknown object on an E train in Manhattan early Saturday, according to police.

The victim was sleeping on a downtown-bound train just after 5 a.m. when police said he was attacked before reaching West 14th Street.

A man approached the sleeping man, apparently at random, and slashed his neck with an unknown object, police said.

Nothing was stolen, according to police.

The man sought is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build and spiked hair. He had a ski mask and black backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).