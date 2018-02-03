1 dead, multiple injured in fatal multi-car crash in the Bronx

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — A man was killed after a fatal crash in the Bronx early Saturday.

Around 2:53 a.m., police responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Burke Avenue and Bronx Park East in Olinville.

When they arrived, officers found a collision with multiple vehicles. One of the drivers, 31-year-old Shiquan Dunn, was found unconscious with severe body trauma, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, 54, and two women ages 28 and 48, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigation revealed that Dunn and his female passenger were traveling north on Bronx Park East when they were struck by a jeep driven by Andres Mayora, 54, police said.

According to authorities, Dunn’s car then collided into another car, driven by a 48-year-old woman, trying to make a left turn onto Bronx Park East.

Mayora also struck two unoccupied parked vehicles, police said. He was taken into custody and faces DWI and DWAI charges.