NEWARK, N.J. — Residents were forced out into the cold after a fire broke out at a New Jersey home early Saturday, damaging neighboring houses.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. at a home along Fleming Avenue in Newark and quickly spread to at least two neighboring houses.

Residents at the homes were evacuated and assisted by the American Red Cross.

No one was seriously injured. Firefighters believe the fire is not suspicious.