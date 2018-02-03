Duo robs 73-year-old woman inside East Harlem apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for the two people who robbed a 73-year-old woman in East Harlem Thursday.

The incident occurred around 12:25 p.m. when a man and a woman forcibly entered the victim’s residence when she opened the door inside the Johnson Houses along Park Avenue.

Once the duo got inside, the removed an unknown amount of money, a cell phone and house phone.

The victim was not injured the robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).